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The Revd Dr Liz Gomes's avatar
The Revd Dr Liz Gomes
Jun 22Edited

Ruth: “Military lives are not expendable”….RBGh. This short sentence from your post tonight brought me back 30 yrs ago when I was an officer in the medical corp of the US Army serving at the end of the Vietnam War. The army language switched calling the soldiers

‘troops’. Non of us serving at the time liked it. We believed it took the human being out of soldier and placed them into this expendable thing called a troop. We fought hard against it in the med/ nursing corps but no one listened to us. Some officers were warned with demotion if they didn’t shut up. I got out in 1985 rather then use the term.

No pension

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Kosmos's avatar
Kosmos
Jun 22Edited

Excellent analysis, Ruth. Trump is not a tribune of America's democratic republic but rather its Trojan Horse traitor. But more exigently and ominously, he is a clinical psychopath who will certainly deploy nuclear weapons if he feels backed into a corner, even one of his own making. (How else would he make good on his threat -- “You close the strait and you won’t have a country. You won’t even make it back to your f****** country, we’ll take over the rest of the country” -- without the threat and/or actual use of nuclear weapons?).

There is no greater urgency and act of patriotism and self-preservation than to remove him from office pronto, by whatever nonviolent means necessary. Those who fail to do so, along with those who become its victims, will be lucky if they survive long enough to rue the day that psychotic malignant narcissist Trump was invested with power.

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