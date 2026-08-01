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July 2026

Jonathan Swan on Trump's Enablers & Government by and for the Very Few
A lively and informative conversation on Swan's new book, Regime Change
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Jonathan Swan
24:55
Premonitions and Predictions; How Strongmen Cope With Failure
Nov. 2020 warnings: we are in a state of exception, a rocky transition of power lies ahead
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Reg. Info Today's Q&A, 1-2pmET
And a rare interior photo: my bookcases, as per your request
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
A Desperate MAGA Invents a Communist Conspiracy
Using the old playbook of Communist threat to justify a crackdown
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Reg. Info Tonight's Q&A, 8-9pmET
And a refreshing image of Lake Roland in Baltimore
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
I Reviewed the China-Blaming Jan. 5 2021 Power Point. Will Trump’s Speech Rely On It?
Welcome back to Lucid, and hello to all new subscribers.
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Trump's Obsession With Undoing His 2020 Defeat
Every authoritarian leader has a central obsession that comes to occupy propaganda and policy. Trump's is fixing the system so he never loses again.
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
My WIRED Videos on Corruption and the State of U.S. Democracy
Where civic education takes me, and a photo of Polish PM Donald Tusk reading Strongmen on his way to Paris
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Reg. Info Today's Q&A, 1-2pmET
And a dramatic sunset in Santorini
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
When Corruption is a Family Affair
Trump's Sons-in-Law are Part of a Pattern
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Reg. Info Tonight's Q&A, 8-9pmET
And a surreal sunset in New York City
  Ruth Ben-Ghiat
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