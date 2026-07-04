Lucid

Lucid

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
Jul 4

Thank you Ruth. Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

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Jon Haitch's avatar
Jon Haitch
Jul 4

That's for your uplifting essay. I need that more than ever.

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