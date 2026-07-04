When democracy is strong and stable, proclaiming our patriotism may seem unnecessary: why do we need to wave the flag or dwell on our love of country?

These days, we don’t have the luxury of ignoring the power of patriotism, which has been appropriated by the far right in America and around the world. But we do have a ready-made patriotic talking point: America, which had the world’s strongest economy in the fall of 2024, before the Donald Trump and Elon Musk wrecking ball descended, has been one of the world’s only successful experiments at creating a multiracial, multifaith democracy.

It has been a country where people from all backgrounds have made better futures for themselves, where immigrants like my parents have found a new start, and where individuals of different heritages, races, and faiths have voted and exercised their rights and worked side by side in government, business, and society.

Americans are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the country, but the starting point of this diverse democracy is far more recent. It was only in 1965, with the passage of the Voting Rights Act, that our multiracial democracy, founded on equality of all before the law, came into being.

It was then that the magic of representative democracy could happen. When each of us has a voice, without regard for race, and all of us get to actually shape laws and policies by voting in some leaders and voting others out, and voting yes or no for propositions and referenda. This is moving and precious, and reason in itself to be patriotic.

Here is a reminder of the Fascist idea of elections:

Authoritarians tell us we need strongman rule to be prosperous and efficient. In fact, America attained pivotal economic, diplomatic, and other power while being a pluralist society, one that, following the 2020 Black Lives Matter social movement, was taking steps to reckon with institutionalized racism and make government, business, and civil society more inclusive and just.

The magnitude of our efforts and the status our multifaith and multiracial democracy had in the world, even with all its flaws, accounts for the fanatic determination of the current administration to transform America into a White Christian ethnostate and disenfranchise, deport, and detain millions of non-Whites.

I wrote about this ambition here:

This July 4th, I write to remind us that no one can take away who we are as a people, and it is my firm belief that this administration’s attempts to re-engineer America and deprive us of our rights will ultimately fail.

The non-partisan platform Vote.org reports record-breaking voter registration in the first half of 2026. 38% of those who used the platform to register were 18-years-old, and nearly 80% were under the age of 35.

Young Americans know that they will pay the price long-term for this administration’s attempts to make money off of plundering the environment and flooding the country with more guns; going after voting, reproductive, and other rights; and creating a dystopian AI-powered surveillance state.

Patriotism, Understood as Pride in our Multiracial and Multifaith Society, is an Essential Element of Democracy Defense and Resistance to Autocracy.

My July 4th essays from previous years all argue that we must reclaim patriotism from the right and celebrate America explicitly as an economically and politically successful multiracial democracy.

All over the world, anti-immigrant agendas based on zero-sum thinking (Great Replacement Theory being one example: when others do well, I lose out or am annihilated) have been used as a lever of division, and as cover for a massive scam: autocrats and their enablers becoming rich off the backs of all people.

America is the perfect country to counter this scam, and pride and care for our country is the perfect unifying theme. We are stronger and safer when we all do well; division and violence cost us economically and socially; and we all lose by backing an administration that empowers foreign autocrats who are carrying out ethnic cleansing, kidnapping and killing children, persecuting religious minorities, spewing divisive rhetoric into our information ecosystem, and spying on us. As I argued in 2021:

It is this freedom to dream, and the idea that it is possible to transform one’s life and the destiny of one’s family, that has distinguished America in the global imagination and made it a destination for millions of impoverished, oppressed, and ambitious individuals. The America of immigrants’ aspirations was and is a place where everyone could find their community and everyone, in theory, could have a chance, with dizzying improvements in standards of living possible within the scope of one or two generations --- both for immigrants and for people born here, of every race and religion.

My 2022 essay inserted my family’s history into the larger flow of the millions of people from all over the world who came to America to escape political repression or have a better life for their families.

I grew up in Pacific Palisades, California as a first-generation American with parents from two different cultures and faiths (my mother was born in Edinburgh, my father in Jerusalem). In this July 4th parade photograph taken by my father, my mother (in the large white hat) talks with friends who were immigrants from Italy, Bolivia, and India. Later, when we moved to a different area in the same town, our next-door neighbors on one side were scientists who had fled Communist Czechoslovakia, and on the other side was a Polish academic who had survived Auschwitz.

My town may have been mostly destroyed by the 2025 fire, but the vision of American patriotism depicted in this photo remains our reality. This is our America.

The aspiration of freedom for everyone is no fairy tale, as the Kremlin propagandist would have us believe. It reflects our best traditions and civil rights history. A patriotism that takes pride in multiracial and multiracial democracy as the best vehicle for economic and social wellbeing and prosperity can be powerful.

July 4th parade, Pacific Palisades, California. Undated photo.

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