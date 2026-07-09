Lucid

Lucid

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james l gardner's avatar
james l gardner
Jul 9

Ruth Ben ghiat as always standing up with the truth for democracy, thanks

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
Jul 9

Trump & Co corruption is badge of honor?

When the law, the facts & science don’t matter; when criticism of or resistance to the MAGA con, grift, extortion & thuggish violence is a criminal conspiracy… Please, bring on a Blue Tsunami.

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