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Gail Helt's avatar
Gail Helt
Jul 15

It’s important to remember, no matter what Trump claims or what documents he claims to have to back him up, that multiple arms of the US government found no foreign interference in any way that changed vote tallies or election outcomes.

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The Revd Dr Liz Gomes's avatar
The Revd Dr Liz Gomes
Jul 15

On this Thursday’s night speech I bet he pulls out the Doomsday book and tries to shut the country and the elections down due to “ foreign threats”! Jeezus!!!!

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