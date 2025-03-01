Lucid

Lucid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie W's avatar
Julie W
Mar 1, 2025

Zelenskyy is fully a HERO. Five days ago he was willing to step down from his presidency if that would bring peace. The quote "The only thing necessary for the triumph of Evil is for Good Men to do Nothing." Herein lies how America has turned its vision to the dark side.

Rise up People - We are NOT Sheeple!

Reply
Share
1 reply
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
Mar 1, 2025

You have to wonder what Trump thinks he’s getting, siding with the autocrats? He’s deluding himself if he thinks that they believe him an equal … he’s been played well and thoroughly (and also by MBS). The doddering conman conned.

Reply
Share
8 replies
123 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ruth Ben-Ghiat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture