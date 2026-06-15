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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
Jun 15

Donnie The Builder

Throughout his mafia led life, malignant narcissist Cheeto has arrogantly created this self image in his own mind of himself as a “builder of skyscrapers”. As he spoke from the resolute desk, Cheeto actually believes that his presidential purpose is to beautify the now Black House and the city of Washington with his architectural wonders instead of serving WE the People who elected him.

Since the Nazi Republican way has always been to ravage the government’s Treasury, the necessary approach to governing is to take taxpayer $$ and not use it for WE the People but to take the $$ to use they see fit since WE don’t know what’s good for US. Get rid of that nutty “social safety net” which is just abused by welfare queens and use it, as Cheeto demands, to beautify what was a slum hole city.

So in his psychopathic demented mind Donnie the Builder was put into office to beautify the world with architecture that glorifies him and is a living monument to him. The monstrosity that he has planned is the triumphant arch modeled after the Parisian equivalent but of course bigger. And with Cheeto as always there is a subheading hoping WE the People will not see. When one looks through the arch toward Arlington, it perfectly frames the once home of Robert E Lee.

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
Jun 15Edited

I am actually supporting the Boycott US World Cup 2026. In fact, Indivisible Abroad's Economic Resistance Working Group is amplifying this boycott on our social media. You can see my daily posting to boycott the World Cup at Mastodon. https://norden.social/@indivisiblebremen

I am glad that my US city Chicago decided not to hold the games. Cities are losing money that they cannot afford to with Trump stealing our money that was supposed to fund food, healthcare, shelter and education.

It is unsafe for players who are not considered "White" to enter the US and play as well as their fans. Trump is an international war criminal and FIFA is a scandalous organization. I am not even watching the games on the screen. No Fußball for this Fußball fan. I am ignoring friends posting about it. These games are as tainted as Trump's fights on the White House Lawn. I would like to see FIFA end. I don't think it will, but that won't stop me from speaking out.

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