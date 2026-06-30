Lucid

Lucid

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TJ's avatar
TJ
Jul 1

Dark days, even darker possibly to come…. Choices and a complete overhaul may be needed to right this ship… thank you for your insightful writing

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
Jul 1

Our Supreme Court MUST be high-up on the agenda list for the Democrats once they're (please God) back in the White House and governing Congress. We need 'scorched-earth accountability' at EVERY LEVEL to "right the ship" and bring our country back. Revise the Supreme Court, - increase their number, set term limits, administer and ENFORCE codes of ethics, which must also apply to the presidency.

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