Lucid

Lucid

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Bettina O'Brien's avatar
Bettina O'Brien
Jul 25, 2023

So appreciate that you use the term ‘climate emergency.’ It is the appropriate word to use for what is going on in the US and worldwide.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
Jul 25, 2023

I lived in Spain in the 90s when the ghost of Franco was everywhere and his supporters demonstrated almost daily against the outrages of the socialist Felipe Gonzalez. And on November 20, the anniversary of the death of both Franco and Falange Founder Primo de Rivera, they would engage in mass demonstrations in full on fascist mode. Gonzalez was powerless to do anything about it even if he had wanted to because of the overall power and influence still wielded by the far right. Aznar of the PP took over from Gonzalez in 1996 and led the country for nearly a decade and was replaced by Zapatero, a socialist. He led for nearly a decade and was replaced by Rajoy, a conservative. This back and forth has been common and the country has done fine.

The real curve ball is the rise of Vox, the avowed heirs to the fascist crown (even though the PP was led for decades by old Francoists). Sure, Podemos is a leftist party. But it is not nearly as far left as Vox is far right. And what matters most about all of the election results is that Vox lost seats. It cannot be the kingmaker that it wants to be. Why? Because people have seen it in action and they don't like what they see. The Spanish people are happy that Franco and his malign presence was finally fading from their lives. Heck, there was barely a protest when his corpse was exhumed from the Valley of the Fallen and moved to the family plot in a regular cemetery. There has been barely a peep as statues have come down and streets have been renamed. The Spanish know what it's like to live in a fascist dictatorship. Children heard the stories from their parents and grandparents. They do not want to go back.

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