Lucid

Lucid

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Danielle's avatar
Danielle
Jul 13

I am fairly new to Lucid. I didn't know about the WIRED series. I applaud you for all your work on it and your new series. Thank you for all you do here and for raising awareness. It is necessary.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
Jul 13

French Revolution 2.0, 21st Century American Style

WE the People have the chance to take back our country and demand the wealthy pay their fair share. As Thom points out in every revolution, the People rise up and protest the inequalities within the societal system in which they participate. Whether it's the inequality with $$ or it's about taxation without representation/vote, the script boils down to what WE the People expect of the governance they entrust to representatives they elect.

The current governance that was elected lied to stay out of jail and now the lies are obvious as well as the morally bankrupt, misogynistic, lawless, and racist characteristics that make WE the People nauseated and intolerant of such governance. Yes policy gambits are good on the campaign trail but there has to be in these days emotional anger and revulsion as to what's happening politically.

With the known past tax codes that properly taxed the wealthy, WE the People are fed up with the bloated arrogance of such scum, wishing to control their financial destinies and want them to help pay off our financial national debt, lest WE fall into a debt trap WE face. This November WE the People have a choice and it's not a difficult one....WE just have to be angry.

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