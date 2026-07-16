Lucid

Lucid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Pean's avatar
Gail Pean
Jul 16

Marc Elias just said “He tells one lie after another.”

Reply
Share
Regina Rosenthal's avatar
Regina Rosenthal
Jul 16

President Trump's truth social posts from 2 nights ago showed three AI generated photos of him together with, i.e. aligned with Xi Jinping. Perhaps this means Trump has China on the brain, indeed

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ruth Ben-Ghiat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture