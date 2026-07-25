Lucid

Lucid

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
Jul 25

Hmm, feels like yesterday. Last night He put on a red hat at the end of the correspondents dinner that said Trump 2028. So he’s not finished messing with this country. I am so over him. And yes, Professor Ben-Ghiat, thank you for your wisdom and help in these times. I know I would be a basket case without you.

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Judy Swift's avatar
Judy Swift
Jul 25

Prescient and chilling. And we've had six more years to watch this horrible evolution, which continues his isolation, self-delusion, and desire for revenge against opponents and supposed enemies everywhere. Whenever I think we've hit rock bottom, he does something else. And I wonder: just how bad will it get before this nightmare is over? We do need to be aware, be prepared, and brace ourselves. And we need to fight for democracy, every day.

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