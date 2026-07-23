Lucid

Lucid

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Roberta LaFrance's avatar
Roberta LaFrance
Jul 23Edited

If the Republicans really “want to Stop Communism” they need to start at the Top…Impeach the President and his Cabinet via Article 2 Section 4 due to “his/their” close relationships with a “real” Communist, Putin. Not to mention Pin from China.

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Greg Albrecht's avatar
Greg Albrecht
Jul 23

That "Red Scare" is so 50's. That there are people out there who really fall for this... Fortunately, I don't think it's going to play this time. I mean those times I hid under my desk to avoid nuclear annihilation, I thought it was pretty stupid.

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